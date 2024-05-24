 
FC Barcelona kick out manager Xavi Hernandez

FC Barcelona fires Hernandez before end of contract

May 24, 2024

FC Barcelona kick out manager Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez relieved from his responsibilities as FC Barcelona manager. — Reuters

Spanish football club FC Barcelona has kicked out its football manager Xavi Hernandez, according to a statement released Friday.

The statement released Friday read: "The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, announced this afternoon to Xavi Hernández that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season."

It added: "The meeting took place at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and the sports vice-president, Rafa Yuste, and the sports director, Anderson Luís de Souza, Deco, as well as Xavi's assistants, Òscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre, were present.”

Xavi Hernandez announced in January that he would resign from the role on June 30, but in April he reversed his decision after meeting Laporta. Afterwards, it was said that the 44-year-old agreed to stick to his deal with the club which was to end in 2025.

Barca further said: "FC Barcelona would like to thank Xavi for his work as a coach, which adds to an unparalleled career as a player and captain of the team, and wishes him all the luck in the world.”

"Xavi Hernández will lead his last game as first team coach this Sunday in Seville.”

Hernandez last week angered the board when he spoke negatively about how the financial troubles of the increase while facing off strong teams, according to Forbes.

It is anticipated that former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick will take the reigns of Barca after an"agreement in principle" in London.

