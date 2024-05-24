Photo: John Krasinski reveals sweet nod to mother and Tina Turner in new movie

John Krasinski opened up about his sweet tribute to mother and late singer, Tina Turner.

For those unversed, the singing sensation, Tina Turner, age 83, met her demise on 24th May 2023.

While promoting his new family movie, IF, John Krasinski said in a new interview with People Magazine, “Tina Turner was one of my mom's favorites, still is one of her favorites.”

He also added, “My mom has got a great sense of music, and we always used to listen to a bunch of different things, but I remember vividly dancing in the kitchen to Tina Turner.”

“I just remember Tina Turner being such a big deal for me. I was a big Tina Turner fan, so I thought, ‘I should put that in for my mom,’” he reflected as he explained his decision to add Tina’s music in his new movie, which is reportedly inspired by his daughters, Hazel & Violet, with Emily Blunt.

In conclusion, the acting sensation expressed his gratitude to Tina’s estate for allowing him to utilize her music by saying, “I can only dream of how tricky it must be to lend your music.”

Wrapping up the topic, he thanked, “But they have been so sweet about what a celebration this is of her music and her being a celebration of imagination.”