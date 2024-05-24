 

John Krasinski reveals sweet nod to mother and Tina Turner in new movie

John Krasinski opened up about paying tribute to the late musician Tina Turner and his mother in new movie

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

John Krasinski reveals sweet nod to mother and Tina Turner in new movie
Photo: John Krasinski reveals sweet nod to mother and Tina Turner in new movie

John Krasinski opened up about his sweet tribute to mother and late singer, Tina Turner.

For those unversed, the singing sensation, Tina Turner, age 83, met her demise on 24th May 2023.

While promoting his new family movie, IF, John Krasinski said in a new interview with People Magazine, “Tina Turner was one of my mom's favorites, still is one of her favorites.”

He also added, “My mom has got a great sense of music, and we always used to listen to a bunch of different things, but I remember vividly dancing in the kitchen to Tina Turner.”

“I just remember Tina Turner being such a big deal for me. I was a big Tina Turner fan, so I thought, ‘I should put that in for my mom,’” he reflected as he explained his decision to add Tina’s music in his new movie, which is reportedly inspired by his daughters, Hazel & Violet, with Emily Blunt.

In conclusion, the acting sensation expressed his gratitude to Tina’s estate for allowing him to utilize her music by saying, “I can only dream of how tricky it must be to lend your music.”

Wrapping up the topic, he thanked, “But they have been so sweet about what a celebration this is of her music and her being a celebration of imagination.”

Victoria Beckham fears son Brooklyn becoming David Beckham 2.0: Report
Victoria Beckham fears son Brooklyn becoming David Beckham 2.0: Report
Billie Eilish draws the wrath of Swifties once again: Find out why
Billie Eilish draws the wrath of Swifties once again: Find out why
Prince Harry puts final nail in his coffin with wedding snub
Prince Harry puts final nail in his coffin with wedding snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have same ‘poisonous' issue as King Charles, Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have same ‘poisonous' issue as King Charles, Princess Diana
Billie Eilish, Finneas reveal 'frustrating' behind the scenes of new album
Billie Eilish, Finneas reveal 'frustrating' behind the scenes of new album
Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood
Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report
Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'