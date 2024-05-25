 
Geo News

Royal family finally accepts bitter reality amid Harry and Meghan's resurgence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proving to be a headache for Royals since Nigeria trip

By
Web Desk

May 25, 2024

Royal family finally accepts bitter reality amid Harry and Meghans resurgence
Royal family finally accepts bitter reality amid Harry and Meghan’s resurgence

The Royal Family is in damage control mode as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity continues to soar, overshadowing senior working royals, following their successful trip to Nigeria.

As per a recent report by The Mirror, senior working royals, including Prince William, have accepted the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “overshadowed” the royal family.

Speaking with the publication, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that "intense damage limitation discussions" are taking place at Kensington Palace and Clarence House as reports suggest that Sussexes are eyeing more international tours in future.

Meanwhile, Charles and William have postponed royal engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign."

Discussing the matter, Quinn said that senior royals have accepted the bitter reality that "for now they are going to be overshadowed” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"So far as many world leaders are concerned, Harry is and always will be a member of the Royal Family,” expert said. “Believing their trip to Nigeria was a huge success, Meghan and Harry are already planning future trips.”

"Intense damage limitation discussions are taking place at Kensington Palace and Clarence House, but until and unless Kate and King Charles recover fully, the senior Royals accept that for now they are going to be overshadowed,” Quinn added.

As for the Sussexes, Quinn said that Harry and Meghan feel that there was "a sense of injustice" within the Royal Family which created a "sense of mission" and a feeling that they needed to "stick together and be strong in the face of their enemies." 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids ‘sick of' ongoing legal battle
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids ‘sick of' ongoing legal battle
Prince William, Prince Harry unable to carry on mom Diana's legacy
Prince William, Prince Harry unable to carry on mom Diana's legacy
Is Prince Harry in contact with Kate Middleton amid her cancer treatment?
Is Prince Harry in contact with Kate Middleton amid her cancer treatment?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make King Charles 'furious' again
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make King Charles 'furious' again
'Atlas' star reveals Ben Affleck's behind-the-scenes support for JLo
'Atlas' star reveals Ben Affleck's behind-the-scenes support for JLo
Prince William makes major decision about future royal role of Prince Harry?
Prince William makes major decision about future royal role of Prince Harry?
King Charles called out for snubbing veterans amid Prince Harry rift
King Charles called out for snubbing veterans amid Prince Harry rift
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas breaks silence as Princess Eugenie supports Prince William
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas breaks silence as Princess Eugenie supports Prince William
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage woes overshadows ‘Atlas' promotions
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage woes overshadows ‘Atlas' promotions
Kate Middleton's fans receive sad update about Princess' health
Kate Middleton's fans receive sad update about Princess' health
Royal expert reacts to new wave of trolling of Kate Middleton
Royal expert reacts to new wave of trolling of Kate Middleton
Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for Prince Harry as King Charles battles cancer video
Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for Prince Harry as King Charles battles cancer