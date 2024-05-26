 
Geo News

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark reunion speculation with late-night dinner

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together on a dinner in Miami

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark reunion speculation with late-night dinner
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark reunion speculation with late-night dinner

Kendall Jenner and her ex Bad Bunny were spotted sharing a late-night dinner in Miami.

Amid swirling rumours of reconciliation, spent about an hour and 20 minutes together at Gekko Japanese Steakhouse before leaving after midnight.

According to DailyMail report, there were no public displays of affection, but, eyewitnesses noted that Jenner and Bunny still appeared to be a couple.

The duo was escorted to VIP room for their meal and left the restaurant together in the same SUV.

Previously, they were spotted at a Met Gala afterparty and at one of Bad Bunny's concerts in Orlando, Florida.

Sources suggest that there's still a strong connection between the couple, who called it quits in December, nearly after a year together.

They said, "Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can,' adding 'There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had."

Drake tests luck in cricket for the first time
Drake tests luck in cricket for the first time
Demi Moore proves love for Cher at Cannes Festival
Demi Moore proves love for Cher at Cannes Festival
Travis Kelce loves Harrison Butker but shuns his views
Travis Kelce loves Harrison Butker but shuns his views
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share adorable cuddle moment: See Photo
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share adorable cuddle moment: See Photo
Diddy addresses Cassie abuse video which doesn't tell the 'full story'
Diddy addresses Cassie abuse video which doesn't tell the 'full story'
Travis Kelce responds to matchmakers' jokes after Jimmy Fallon show
Travis Kelce responds to matchmakers' jokes after Jimmy Fallon show
Buckingham Palace's reaction to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed
Buckingham Palace's reaction to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed
Prince Harry told of ‘only chance' to reconcile with King Charles
Prince Harry told of ‘only chance' to reconcile with King Charles
Lana Del Rey reveals the fate of her James Bond theme song
Lana Del Rey reveals the fate of her James Bond theme song
Taylor Swift gets slammed for ‘absurd' private jet usage
Taylor Swift gets slammed for ‘absurd' private jet usage
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stark warning over future 'quasi-royal tour'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stark warning over future 'quasi-royal tour'
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids ‘sick of' ongoing legal battle
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids ‘sick of' ongoing legal battle