Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark reunion speculation with late-night dinner

Kendall Jenner and her ex Bad Bunny were spotted sharing a late-night dinner in Miami.

Amid swirling rumours of reconciliation, spent about an hour and 20 minutes together at Gekko Japanese Steakhouse before leaving after midnight.

According to DailyMail report, there were no public displays of affection, but, eyewitnesses noted that Jenner and Bunny still appeared to be a couple.

The duo was escorted to VIP room for their meal and left the restaurant together in the same SUV.

Previously, they were spotted at a Met Gala afterparty and at one of Bad Bunny's concerts in Orlando, Florida.

Sources suggest that there's still a strong connection between the couple, who called it quits in December, nearly after a year together.

They said, "Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can,' adding 'There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had."