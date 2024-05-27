 
Geo News

Hugh Grosvenor breaks silence on Prince William, Harry's feud

Prince William and Harry's friend Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson are set to tie the knot on 7 June

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Hugh Grosvenor breaks silence on Prince William, Harrys feud
Hugh Grosvenor breaks silence on Prince William, Harry's feud

Prince William and Harry’s mutual friend Hugh Grosvenor has spoken out over the rift between the royal brothers days before his wedding to fiancée Olivia Henson.

Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson are set to tie the knot at Chester Cathedral on 7 June.

He has invited both Prince William and Harry, however, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have declined to attend.

Hugh Grosvenor is close friend of Prince William and Harry

Now, a close friend of Grosvenor has revealed the reaction of the 7th Duke of Westminster over William and Harry’s rift, saying "It’s incredibly sad it has come to this.

"Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry who has maintained strong bonds…with both,” the close friend of Grosvenor added.

According to a report by Marie Claire, the friend further claimed Grosvenor "wishes" the brothers "could put their heads together and patch things up," though the groom-to-be apparently realizes that such a scenario is unlikely.

"He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness," the friend continued.

Royal expert reveals major update on Kate Middleton's health
Royal expert reveals major update on Kate Middleton's health
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez set to make major announcement about marriage
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez set to make major announcement about marriage
Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest joint statement sparks reactions
Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest joint statement sparks reactions
'Perfect' time for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation revealed
'Perfect' time for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued serious warning after Nigeria tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued serious warning after Nigeria tour
Britney Spears makes internet her new best friend
Britney Spears makes internet her new best friend
Jennifer Lopez to blame for Ben Affleck imminent divorce?
Jennifer Lopez to blame for Ben Affleck imminent divorce?
Harry Styles fears commitment?
Harry Styles fears commitment?
Taylor Swift reigns supreme on charts after weeks
Taylor Swift reigns supreme on charts after weeks
Lady Gaga opens up about upcoming genre-breaking music
Lady Gaga opens up about upcoming genre-breaking music
Bradley Cooper wows ladylove Gigi Hadi with new move
Bradley Cooper wows ladylove Gigi Hadi with new move
Prince William making Kate Middleton cancer recovery 'more difficult'?
Prince William making Kate Middleton cancer recovery 'more difficult'?