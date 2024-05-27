Hugh Grosvenor breaks silence on Prince William, Harry's feud

Prince William and Harry’s mutual friend Hugh Grosvenor has spoken out over the rift between the royal brothers days before his wedding to fiancée Olivia Henson.



Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson are set to tie the knot at Chester Cathedral on 7 June.

He has invited both Prince William and Harry, however, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have declined to attend.

Hugh Grosvenor is close friend of Prince William and Harry

Now, a close friend of Grosvenor has revealed the reaction of the 7th Duke of Westminster over William and Harry’s rift, saying "It’s incredibly sad it has come to this.



"Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry who has maintained strong bonds…with both,” the close friend of Grosvenor added.

According to a report by Marie Claire, the friend further claimed Grosvenor "wishes" the brothers "could put their heads together and patch things up," though the groom-to-be apparently realizes that such a scenario is unlikely.

"He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness," the friend continued.