UAE adds another island to Ras Al Khaimah's booming real estate

Why has UAE added another island destination to its Ras Al Khaimah? — Gulf News

Ras Al Khaimah, the sixth largest city in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a new island destination, "Raha Island", in Mina Al Arab, adding to the ongoing real estate boom, Gulf News reported.

The project, supported by RAK Properties, will be built around high-end hotels and serviced residences and it will include retail space, marinas, beach clubs, and leisure options.

CEO Sameh Al Muhtadi said: "We are confident that the current demand from customers for upscale meticulously designed developments will be delivered at Raha Island.

"Our task now is not only to meet this demand, but to exceed expectations by further enhancing this prestigious destination."

The emirate has witnessed several luxury-focused launches since last year, with many hotel projects, including the flagship Wynn development on Al Marjan Island.

The Al Marjan Island has received hefty investments as the first of these landmark projects is likely to open its gates in the next 3 years.

According to Gulf News, Raha Island will include over 2.5 kilometres of "accessible public beaches".

Meanwhile, the island's new marinas will be the "perfect launching point for water sports and adventures, or simply a relaxed day out on the water".

Residents and visitors will be able to explore local attractions or catch the hydrofoil to other Emirates to the south via a water transit connectivity across Mina Al Arab.