Prince William reacts as Kate Middleton plans her first public appearance

Prince William has expressed his reservations over Kate Middleton’s decision to make her first public appearance next month during a big royal event.



The insider told the New Idea, “Prince William’s top priority is Kate’s health.”

The Prince of Wales has been the driving force behind the decision to maintain the strictest privacy protocols around his wife Kate Middleton as she recovers from cancer.

The insider claims Kate Middleton is very much hoping to return for a balcony appearance during Trooping the Colour in London on June 15, and has told William, that with her doctor’s approval, she is “determined to appear at that event.”

Prince William is refusing to allow the Princess of Wales be pressurised into making any public appearances.

“He’s completely against being forced to commit to any kind of deadlines,” the insider said.