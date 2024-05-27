King Charles 'bruised' by Prince Harry's statement over meeting in UK

King Charles was 'bruised' by the statement that Prince Harry issued regarding meeting with his father during his recent visit to Britain for Invictus Games event.

This has been claimed by royal expert Kate Mansey while speaking on the podcast The Royals with Roya and Kate.

She claimed: "Someone at the palace told me that the King was bruised by that statement that Harry put out, which all plays into exactly why."

Archie and Lilibet doting father had issued the statement confirming that he would not meet with King Charles during his trip to the UK.

Harry’s spokesperson had said: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Meanwhile, according to Cheat Sheet, King Charles office claimed they never received such a request.