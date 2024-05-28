Expansion in China-Arab ties 'good' for peace, development in Middle East

President Xi Jinping and Arab leaders at the Arab-China summit in Riyadh on December 9, 2023. — Reuters

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li said that the growth in relations between China and the Arab nations is beneficial in two ways — it advances peace and development in the Middle East and stabilises a turbulent world.



The Chinese minister's comment came when he was addressing a press briefing for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum on Monday, Xinhua reported.

According to the state news agency, Deng said that China's ties with many Arab countries have developed from "partnership" to "strategic cooperative relationship" and later to "strategic partnership," achieving massive progress.

The minister also noted that the forum has made remarkable achievements since its establishment 20 years ago.

The two sides, during the first China-Arab States Summit in 2022, had agreed to build a community with a shared future in the new era, and China-Arab relations entered a new era of comprehensive deepening development, the minister said.

"With the joint efforts of both sides, China-Arab strategic mutual trust has been deepened, practical cooperation has delivered tangible benefits to the two peoples, cultural and people-to-people exchanges have been further enriched, and positive progress has been made in building a China-Arab community with a shared future," Xinhua reported, quoting Minister Deng.

The minister maintained that China and Arab nations are crucial members of the developing world and share the common mission of "realising national rejuvenation and accelerating national development". He stressed the importance of advancing ties between China and the Arab world to further encourage peace and development in the Middle East.