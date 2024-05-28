PAK vs ENG: Pakistan team provided with additional security

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (right) reacts after being dismissed during the second T20 international cricket match, England vs Pakistan, Edgbaston, Birmingham, May 25, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: After some players experienced unpleasant incidents during ongoing foreign tour, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has provided additional two security officers to the Pakistan cricket team.

Sources told Geo News that these additional security officers will be present during the national players' movements.

Fans have been surrounding players, including captain Babar Azam, whenever they step out of the hotel. This has led to some unpleasant videos emerging from England.

In response to a request from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the England Board has deployed security officers.

It must be noted Pakistan will be facing England in the third T20I of the four-match series at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, today.

During the series, England defeated Pakistan in the second T20I, while the first encounter was abandoned due to rain.

It is very crucial for Pakistan to make a strong comeback in today’s match, otherwise, they would lose the series.

Regarding the weather in Cardiff following Leeds, it is currently raining periodically, but two hours prior to the evening match, the weather should be clear.

In the second T20I match, Babar Azam and Co. were bowled out for 160 while chasing a target of 184. This was England's eighth win in the last 11 T20Is against Pakistan.

Fakhar Zaman starred for Pakistan in a losing cause as the left-handed batter played an explosive knock of 45 runs off 21 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes. Skipper Babar Azam scored 32 runs on 26 balls as he was the second-highest run-getter.

Moreover, down the order, Iftikhar Ahmed (23 off 17) and Imad Wasim (22 off 13) provided crucial runs but they weren’t enough to propel Pakistan to victory.