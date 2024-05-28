Ivanka Trump makes her daughter Arabella's day

Ivanka Trump enjoys with her daughter Arabella in Las Vegas. — Instagram/@ivankatrump

Ivanka Trump, who has served as the senior adviser to former US president Donald Trump, made her daughter Arabella’s day memorable.



On her Instagram posts, Ivanka Trump shared multiple images and stories showing how the pair was having fun during a concert of popular singer Adele in Las Vegas, according to Hola.



In the photos, the 42-year-old Ivanka was enjoying with friends and Arabella where her 12-year-old daughter had a memorable exchange with the famous British singer.

Adele was singing "When We Were Young", while Arabella handed her a red rose, before turning toward her mother and smiling in astonishment and amazement.

The granddaughter of former president Donald Trump was wearing a black and white polka dot dress. She apparently enjoyed herself greatly during the concert on Sunday evening.

The daughter of Donald Trump also shared another picture of that evening from the concert venue, where she was wearing a purple and sparkling gown and styled her hair loose and wavy.

The mother and daughter were on their trip to Las Vegas, where she has been reportedly having a good family time.

On the other hand, Ivanka’s father is enmeshed in his criminal trials, four indictments, and reelection campaign.