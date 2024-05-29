Kathie Lee Gifford gives Howard Stern a gift he cannot return

Kathie Lee Gifford claims Howard Stern was very mean to her, but she shocked him by giving him the gift of forgiveness that he had not expected.



In her new book, I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste, she writes the popular radio host was the reason she faced booed by some of the crowd at the Super Bowl in 1995 when she was set to perform national anthem there.

The 70-year-old says she learned later the New York native instructed his fans to start hooting at her introduction.

Years later, Howard was the guest at Today to share he was becoming part of American Got Talent's judging panel.

At this moment, the ex-Today anchor said she had a divine message. "The Lord… said, 'Kathie, go down and say hello to him, and wish him well with the show.'"

She continued, "And I said, 'OK Lord.' I got up out of my hair and makeup [room]. Those girls had been told, 'Don't let Kathie go anywhere near the studio.'

"I couldn't care less. I go downstairs. They go, 'Where are you going?' I said, 'I'm going to go say hello to Howard.'"

Soon after Howard sent a voicemail to her, she told Fox News Digital, "It was a surprise to get a voicemail from Howard Stern."

Noting, "He was saying, 'I can't believe how nice you were to me. I've been so rude to you, and you were so nice. I just need to apologize to you. Please call me.'"