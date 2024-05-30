Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's official wedding invitation revealed

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to tie knot in Mumbai on July 12. — News18, Vogue India

Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation has finally been unveiled, revealing all the details about the grand affair set to take place this July.

According to a report by News18, which featured the wedding's invitation card, the pair is set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India on July 12.

The invitation, which is a traditional red and gold card, also revealed that the CEO of Reliance Industries Limited, along with his wife Nita Ambani will once again host a three-day grand event for their son's big day.

Here's the break down of the three-day extravaganza, according to the invite.

July 12 — The event will be kicked of with main wedding ceremonies, for which the guests have been advised to dress in Indian traditional wear.

July 13 — The couple will have a "Divine Blessings" event for which guests have been asked to wear Indian formal once again.

July 14 — The couple will have their wedding reception and the dress code is "Indian chic".

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding card unveiled. — News18

The Ambani clan is currently occupied in Anant and Radhika's second pre-wedding celebration on a mega five-day cruise to Italy with their celebrity and billionaire friends.