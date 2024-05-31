 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds recalls first and 'biggest' encounter with Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds starred with Hugh Jackman in the movie, 'X Men Origins: Wolverine'

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Ryan Reynolds recalls first and biggest encounter with Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds recalls first and 'biggest' encounter with Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds just recalled the time she met his fellow X-Men mutant, Hugh Jackman.

The actor recalled his encounter which occurred 17 years ago and Reynolds discussed it in this week’s cover story for PEOPLE magazine.

Before his big break as Deadpool, he remembered Jackman’s 2009 movie being “the biggest movie I'd ever worked on,” as well revealing that he had been hired just “two or three weeks” before.

“It would just say, ‘Deadpool/Wade Wilson shows up, says funny stuff, keeps talking, doesn't stop,’” the Barbie star recalled.

He continued, “I was just basically told just to pull the string on my back and just go. [And] I don't really actually improvise as much as I write. I'll write 10 options for a joke or five options.”

“I don't have that Robin Williams gift where you can just throw him out there and he'll just go,” Reynolds further added.

To this, sitting beside Reynolds for the joint story was Jackman who shook his head in response.

The 55-year-old Wolverine star said, “I'm going to push back a little on that,” and added, addressing Reynolds, “I've seen how much you write, and that's true. But if you are thrown something, you improv like no one else.”

Megan Thee Stallion remembers 'tough and hardworking' mother
Megan Thee Stallion remembers 'tough and hardworking' mother
Ben Affleck butting heads with JLo over work-life commitments
Ben Affleck butting heads with JLo over work-life commitments
Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'
Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother
Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother
Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report
Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5' job
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5' job
Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'
Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle
Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game
Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles worsen as new allegations emerge
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles worsen as new allegations emerge
Will Smith makes a playful entry at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere
Will Smith makes a playful entry at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere
Palestine needs ceasefire, humanitarian aid, peace: Malala Yousafzai
Palestine needs ceasefire, humanitarian aid, peace: Malala Yousafzai