Ryan Reynolds recalls first and 'biggest' encounter with Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds just recalled the time she met his fellow X-Men mutant, Hugh Jackman.

The actor recalled his encounter which occurred 17 years ago and Reynolds discussed it in this week’s cover story for PEOPLE magazine.

Before his big break as Deadpool, he remembered Jackman’s 2009 movie being “the biggest movie I'd ever worked on,” as well revealing that he had been hired just “two or three weeks” before.

“It would just say, ‘Deadpool/Wade Wilson shows up, says funny stuff, keeps talking, doesn't stop,’” the Barbie star recalled.

He continued, “I was just basically told just to pull the string on my back and just go. [And] I don't really actually improvise as much as I write. I'll write 10 options for a joke or five options.”

“I don't have that Robin Williams gift where you can just throw him out there and he'll just go,” Reynolds further added.

To this, sitting beside Reynolds for the joint story was Jackman who shook his head in response.

The 55-year-old Wolverine star said, “I'm going to push back a little on that,” and added, addressing Reynolds, “I've seen how much you write, and that's true. But if you are thrown something, you improv like no one else.”