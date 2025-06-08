Anurag Kashyap hits out at Netflix boss on social media

Anurag Kashyap slams Netflix head on the internet

Anurag Kashyap is known for his no-holds-barred manners. In his latest post on social, he gives an example of this by calling out Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.



His remarks came in reference to a recent interview the top executive gave to Nikhil Kamath’s People by WTF podcast.

In his conversation, Ted looked back at the strategy of the streamer while entering the Indian market with the show Sacred Games.

“I thought this is going to be great. People in India love movies. This is a TV show that feels as big as a movie. Has movie stars.” the year-old said.

He continued, “What was interesting about it is, like, it was very, very novel, but I didn’t realize that we were going to be, like, introducing a brand new kind of entertainment to a country the size of India, because there was nothing else like it.”

Ted also indicated that if he “did it all over again,” he might have “done ‘Sacred Games’ a couple of years later and did some things that were a little more popular to programming. Maybe."

"But we knew that India was going to be a slower journey to get to where we want to get to, but that it’s a great prize at the end of the day.”

Ted’s comments, however, did not sit well with Anurag, the co-maker of Sacred Games.

“He should have started with ‘Saas Bahu’ .. he would have done well. Which he is doing now."

"I always knew the tech guys are dumb when it comes to story telling but @tedsarandos is the definition of dumb is what I didn’t know. Good to discover that. This explains everything now," he concluded.