Is Lionel Messi playing against St Louis CITY?

Inter Miami’s forward Lionel Messi is expected to play at Chase Stadium against St Louis CITY on Saturday, according to assistant coach Javier Morales.

Inter Miami’s clash with St Louis CITY will be the last game of the Major League Soccer (MLS) before Copa America to start.

During the press conference, Morales said Friday that Uruguay international Luis Suarez is also expected to feature on Saturday alongside Lionel Messi as "everyone is optimum to play”.

The Argentinian assistant coach added: "Today we will train, and the coaching staff will watch players but there is no physical problem. Afterwards, we will talk to the players but most of all Gerardo Martino will feel the game, and what it needs."

"But we will play the strongest team to conclude this part of the season strongly before the international window...But everyone is fit and wants to play."

The Herons make a comeback against the CITY after being defeated 3-1 by Atlanta United Wednesday, breaking Miami’s 10-game streak.

The 44-year-old also brushed aside rumours that the team is not up to the mark.

He also added: "We expect few rotations for the game against St Louis because we opted to rotate the squad for the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend. The players that needed to rest rested. Honestly, we know that after the game tomorrow comes the break, and after losing it's more important to win."