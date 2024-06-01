Photo: Nicole Brown murder documentary reveals shocking details about O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson’s first wife reportedly also suffered ‘domestic abuse’ at the hands of the convicted footballer.

As fans will know, Nicole Brown Simpson, who was the second wife of American football player O. J. Simpson, was allegedly murdered by her husband O.J. Simpson alongside her friend Ron Goldman on 12th June 1994.

Lately, Lifetime has released a documentary about this tragic incident titled as The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson which details the painful incidents of this high-profile murder.

In the just released documentary, a former police officer named Terry Shauer revealed troubling details about O.J. Simpson and his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, per People Magazine.

Terry narrated that once he received a domestic abuse report from the Simpson house and said, “We were met at the door by a woman.”

Terry also recalled about Marguerite, “She had got into an argument with her husband.

“And during the course of the argument he became violent with her, struck her, and as I recall, pulled out some of her hair. My memory is that there was a clump of hair on the floor in the entryway of the home,” he further added.

“She had no transportation. She declined to report and wouldn’t sign a report. She said ‘My husband’s O.J. Simpson, the football player.’ She identified herself as Marguerite Simpson,” the former cop disclosed before starting a new topic.