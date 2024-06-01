 
Geo News

Nicole Brown murder documentary reveals shocking details about O.J. Simpson

Shocking details about Nicole Brown Simpson's alleged murderer O.J. Simpson emerge in new documentary

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Nicole Brown murder documentary reveals shocking details about O.J. Simpson
Photo: Nicole Brown murder documentary reveals shocking details about O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson’s first wife reportedly also suffered ‘domestic abuse’ at the hands of the convicted footballer.

As fans will know, Nicole Brown Simpson, who was the second wife of American football player O. J. Simpson, was allegedly murdered by her husband O.J. Simpson alongside her friend Ron Goldman on 12th June 1994.

Lately, Lifetime has released a documentary about this tragic incident titled as The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson which details the painful incidents of this high-profile murder.

In the just released documentary, a former police officer named Terry Shauer revealed troubling details about O.J. Simpson and his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, per People Magazine.

Terry narrated that once he received a domestic abuse report from the Simpson house and said, “We were met at the door by a woman.”

Terry also recalled about Marguerite, “She had got into an argument with her husband.

“And during the course of the argument he became violent with her, struck her, and as I recall, pulled out some of her hair. My memory is that there was a clump of hair on the floor in the entryway of the home,” he further added.

“She had no transportation. She declined to report and wouldn’t sign a report. She said ‘My husband’s O.J. Simpson, the football player.’ She identified herself as Marguerite Simpson,” the former cop disclosed before starting a new topic.  

'James Bond' boss considering 'Bruno Mars, The Weeknd' for new gig: Report
'James Bond' boss considering 'Bruno Mars, The Weeknd' for new gig: Report
Depp v Heard verdict marks 2 years; Was the live telecast a BIG mistake?
Depp v Heard verdict marks 2 years; Was the live telecast a BIG mistake?
Prince Harry's US visa row could get ‘quite problematic' if THIS happens
Prince Harry's US visa row could get ‘quite problematic' if THIS happens
Nicki Minaj gets slammed after claiming drug arrest was due to race
Nicki Minaj gets slammed after claiming drug arrest was due to race
Ben Affleck 'worried' about Jennifer Lopez's career despite marital crisis
Ben Affleck 'worried' about Jennifer Lopez's career despite marital crisis
Ryan Reynolds hilariously links ‘Deadpool' movies with number of kids he has
Ryan Reynolds hilariously links ‘Deadpool' movies with number of kids he has
Glen Powell reveals the most embarrassing thing ever happened to him
Glen Powell reveals the most embarrassing thing ever happened to him
Robert De Niro reveals sweet facts about youngest daughter Gia
Robert De Niro reveals sweet facts about youngest daughter Gia
Riley Keough prevents sale of Elvis Presley's Graceland to ‘faceless corporation'
Riley Keough prevents sale of Elvis Presley's Graceland to ‘faceless corporation'
Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' of family life video
Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' of family life
Royal Lodge becomes prison for Prince Andrew as he defies King Charles
Royal Lodge becomes prison for Prince Andrew as he defies King Charles
King Charles, Prince William leave Kate Middleton emotional
King Charles, Prince William leave Kate Middleton emotional