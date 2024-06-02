Cristiano Ronaldo makes big announcement

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the record-breaking season with Al Nassr by recalling his personal achievements, saying his team will make a stronger comeback.

Sharing a number of feats he achieved during the season, Ronaldo said: "Play, learn, grow, repeat. Thank you all for your support this season. We will come back even stronger!"

Ronaldo, 39, had a bittersweet season with Al Nassr. However, his team, for the first time in history, won the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The Portuguese footballer said that he was also able to smash some records with everyone's help as he managed to score 50 goals in 51 games.

Not only that, the legendary player also received a Saudi Pro League's top scorer award. "Only possible with the help of my teammates and staff," he expressed.

Recalling that Al Nassr fell twice in penalty shootout against Al Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup, Ronaldo vowed that his team will come back stronger in the next season.

Al Nassr faced a 5-4 defeat from Al Hilal in the King's Cup final on Friday in Jeddah.



"Thank you all for your love and support. Now its time to focus on the Euro and give everything I have for my country," wrote the star player.