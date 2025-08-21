 
No immediate plans for Islamabad cricket stadium: CDA chairman

CDA chief says 25 cricket, 25 football grounds being developed in city

Arfa Feroz Zake
August 21, 2025

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that there is currently no plan to construct a cricket stadium in Islamabad, dismissing reports circulating in sections of the local media.

Speaking to Geo News, Randhawa said that instead of a stadium, the authority is focused on developing 25 cricket grounds and 25 football grounds across the federal capital.

He added that former cricketer Rashid Latif has been roped in to assist with the upgradation of the ground located in F-9 Park.

The CDA chief clarified that while a meeting has been held with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding a potential stadium project, no final decision has been taken.

“Experts will determine the location if a stadium is to be constructed in the future,” he said, underscoring that any decision would be made only after professional assessments.

Randhawa further said that pitches in the cricket grounds under construction would be prepared to international standards, and that the CDA was committed to developing quality facilities for multiple sports across Islamabad.

