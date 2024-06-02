 
Donald Trump makes major statements after hush money conviction

"Now I’m leading over [Joe Biden]…. who can’t put two sentences together, that’s destroying US," Trump says

June 02, 2024

Donald Trump gives first interview after hush money conviction. — Reuters

Former US president Donald Trump has made major revelations about himself and the case after hush money conviction in which the 12-member jury found him guilty on Thursday.

While speaking in an interview with Fox News Sunday, the 77-year-old Trump called himself opposite to what President Joe Biden and his Democrats call the former president a threat to US democracy.

It is the first time that the business mogul has sat down with a popular US TV channel for an interview.

“Now I’m leading over this guy [Joe Biden]…. who can’t put two sentences together, that’s destroying our country. Look, he’s the worst president in the history of this country, and he’s a danger to the country.”

"And you know, they have misinformation — ‘Donald Trump is a threat to democracy’ — it’s just words. He doesn’t even know what it means. But it’s like their slogan, ‘I’m a threat to democracy.’ I’m the opposite. They’re the threat to democracy," the Republican presumptive nominee said.

President Joe Biden repeatedly called Trump a major threat to US democracy underlining the former commander-in-chief’s cases, unsubstantiated claims about elections, and his impeachments.

Thursday’s verdict marked history in the US in which Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a crime in New York City, for falsifying business records to pay hush money to an adult film star Stormy Daniels. 

