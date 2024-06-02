Morgan Wade reflects on working with 'legends' Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett

Morgan Wade recently shared her feelings about touring with Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett this summer.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she expressed her sentiments by saying that she is “really grateful” that she is “able to go out and learn from them and be around them”.

She further referred to both of them as “legends” and added that getting to watch them every night is “not a bad way to live for the next three months”.

Regarding the two, Morgan shared her thoughts, “Both of these women are so unique in their own way and true to who they are”, and further added that she thinks that is very important.

The 29-year-old also claimed to be a fan of both the artists, and has her favorite picks from both the artists namely Hand in My Pocket from Morissette and Bad Reputation from Jett.

Morgan Wade also said that she would “play more into the rock side of things” during the tour, and raved about how it is “going to be an experience like no other”. She also thinks that both Joan and Alanis would “rock everybody’s faces off”.