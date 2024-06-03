 
King Charles doesn't have time for Prince Harry's ‘grievances': Expert

Prince Harry was unable to meet King Charles during his recent UK visit

June 03, 2024

Prince Harry and King Charles can reconnect by the simple method of “normalizing” their relationship, according to an expert.

Speaking with Mirror, Robert Hardman claimed that it was very "telling" when Harry rushed to return to the UK back in February when the King was diagnosed with cancer.

His comments come after Prince Harry visited his home country again for The Invictus Games’ 10th anniversary and wanted to see his father, but the monarch’s schedule was packed.

“People said why didn’t he stay longer, why didn’t he talk to his father? I mean, there is so much to be worked through, but this was absolutely not the moment to have some sort of summit with Harry about all of Harry's grievances,” he said at the Hay Festival.

Richard also said it was important that what was discussed in the meeting remained private and further suggested that Harry should bring his wife Meghan Markle and their two children to the UK next time.

“Once that happens it's not such big news when it happens again. Then you start to get somewhere," he concluded.

