Mohammad Rizwan opens up on 8-year-long wait for his love marriage

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. — AFP/File

Known for his resilience on the pitch, it seems that Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan carries the same never give up attitude in his personal life as well as he opened up on his married life.



Rizwan, whose gutsy century against Sri Lanka during the 2023 ODI World Cup is still fresh in the fans' minds where he fought through cramps to see Pakistan chase down the highest-ever target in the tournament's history, recently shed light on his love life revealing the struggle to marry the person of his choice.

Speaking at an event, while sitting alongside team's skipper Babar Azam, the wicket-keeper batter responded to questions, wherein he was asked to share the details of his eight-year-long love story.

"We have with us today a man who not only loved [a person] but in fact prayed for her daily for eight years along with Quranic recitations," the person said, while asking Rizwan to share his story.

Even before Rizwan could answer, Babar, while handing over the microphone to him took a jibe at his teammate and said: "Every time, I'm discussed, this is your time [to share your story]".

"I'm just praying for you [Babar to get married]," Rizwan replied as the duo shared a lighter moment between them.

"What kind of a question have you asked? Everyone knows a love story is filled with difficulties and in our Pathan culture, even more so," a hesitant Rizwan said.

Refusing to spill out too many details, the cricketer revealed that he had to wait not one or two years but eight long years to get married to the girl of his choice and pray to Allah daily as the girl's family didn't agree to the marriage.

"I think I'm the first one in my family who had a love marriage," he said.

"I was sure at that time that whatever I ask from Allah, he will not return me empty-handed," Rizwan concluded.