T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda elect to field first against Afghanistan

The match is being played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana

June 04, 2024

Afghanistan and Uganda captains with the match referee at the toss. - ICC

Uganda won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the fifth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, speaking at the toss, expressed his team's intention to play an exciting brand of cricket.

"In T20s, you need to play a good brand of cricket. Afghanistan was there 10-12 years ago at the same stage, it's something special for them [Uganda] and for us as well. Afghanistan are famous for the quality spinners and we are well prepared for the conditions," he said.

Meanwhile, Brian Masaba, Uganda captain, said: "We will bowl first. Looks like a pitch where we are not sure what's a good score and we would like to chase. The idea is to grow cricket in the world and teams like Uganda, Papua New Guinea need to be playing more cricket. We are very excited to be here. We needed to get information about the conditions and the previous game here helped us do that."

Lineups

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa(w), Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo

Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

