Inside Princess Lilibet's third birthday

Princess Lilibet was born in California on June 4, 2021 a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to US

June 04, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the third birthday of their daughter Princess Lilibet with a party at their Montecito home.

According to a report by the People magazine, the royal couple hosted the party to mark third birthday of Lilibet over the weekend.

Lilibet’s birthday party was attended by Meghan and Harry’s close friends and family besides pals of the little Princess.

The report further says Lilibet turns three on June 4, however, Meghan and Harry started celebrating early over the weekend at their home in Montecito, California

Lilibet was born in California on June 4, 2021 a year after Harry and Meghan moved to US after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

Meghan and Harry celebrated the special day of Princess Lilibet as the royal couple are reportedly planning for their third child.

