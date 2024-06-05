 
Kate Middleton fans get upsetting update about Princess of Wales

Royal insiders reveal devastating news about Kate Middleton’s comeback to royal duties

June 05, 2024

Kate Middleton's fans and well-wishers have been given an upsetting update about her health amid multiple reports about the Princess of Wales’ return to royal duties.

While reports claim that Kate will not resume royal duties until next year, a palace insider has spilt to Us Weekly that she may “never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

Speaking with the publication, the senior palace aide claimed that the Kate’s recovery is “going well,” however, she’s “not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about.”

They said that the mother-of-three, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, “needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” before adding, “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”

However, Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” the source said, noting, “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

Meanwhile, Kate has been able to spend more time with Prince William as “royals won’t be able to work as much has been unexpected,” the insider revealed.

“They’ve been reconnecting and are closer than ever,” the outlet said of the couple.

As for Kate’s return, a royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams revealed that Kate’s decision to comeback will be based on medical advice, and it will be very carefully balanced.”

Her health battle is “obviously tremendously draining,” he said before sharing that her role, after resuming duties, may “look very different.”

