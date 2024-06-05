Eid ul Adha: Saudi Arabia urges nation to sight Zil Hajj moon on June 6

The kingdom’s Supreme Court calls upon residents to sight moon on June 6. — AFP/File

Saudi Arabia has called for a sighting of the Zil Hajj moon on Thursday to mark the start of a new Islamic month.



The kingdom’s Supreme Court issued a statement on Wednesday, calling on residents to sight the moon on the evening of June 6, reported Al Arabiya.

The sighting can be done with or without the help of binoculars, the publication added.

Those who sight the crescent moon are asked to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

“The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to sight the Zil Hajj moon on Friday (June 7).

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told Geo News that the Zil Hajj moon would be born on June 6 at exactly 5:38pm.

“There are strong chances of the moon being sighted on June 7 as by then, it will be of more than 26 hours,” he added.

Spotting the moon will subsequently aid in fixing the date of Eid ul Adha which is expected to fall on June 17.