Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another record thanks to Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe helps Cristiano Ronaldo bag another record. — Reuters/File

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo seems to never get tired of breaking records as he has shattered yet another record.

However, this time he may have made the least effort to break this record and may have his fans, including Kylian Mbappe, to thank for it.

Earlier this week, Mbappe, 25, took to Instagram to express excitement over his move to his "dream club", Real Madrid.

In his post, the French football star posted a throwback photo in which his younger self can be seen sporting a Real Madrid jersey and posing with his favourite player Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's comment on throwback photo with Mbappe becomes most liked comment in Instagram's history. — Instagram/@k.mbappe

Ronaldo, 39, being the humble legend he is, commented words of support under the former PSG's Instagram post.

He wrote: "My turn to [watch]. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid"

This comment has since received over 4,700,000 likes, making it the most liked comment in Instagram history.

This marks another Instagram record for the former Real Madrid legend who is already the most followed person on Instagram with 631 million followers.