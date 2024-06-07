Prince William replaces Harry at Duke of Westminster’s wedding

Prince William is set to take on his “important” role in the Duke of Westminster’s wedding as Prince Harry steps away from the ceremony.

According to Mirror, the Prince of Wales has taken on the part of an usher for his close friend Hugh Grosvenor’s who is set to marry fiancée Olivia Henson in Chester Cathedral today.

Moreover, the Duke's godson Prince George will also reportedly play a "prominent" role at, what has been dubbed as, “wedding of the year.”

The update comes after Harry opted out of the ceremony despite sharing a good bond with the groom. As per PEOPLE, the Duke of Sussex managed to get out of the event after coming to a mutual understanding with Hugh.

“The decision certainly avoided the inevitable clamor had estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry both attended the nuptials, eliminating the possibility of the big day being overshadowed for the couple. The Duke of Sussex sends his love and support and admiration for the couple for their wedding day,” an insider told the outlet.