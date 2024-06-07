Beyonce saving face amid Diddy's SA lawsuits: Insider

Beyonce has vanished off the face of the earth, according to insiders.

The 42-year-old hitmaker’s release of Cowboy Carter album turned out to be the biggest debut ever for any album by a Black woman as it garnered over 76 million streams globally on its first day.

However, Beyonce has been MIA after a few appearances as sources tell Page Six that she and husband Jay-Z are nervous about showing up amid Diddy’s severe sexual assault and trafficking lawsuits as the pair enjoys longtime friendship with the rapper.

“This was supposed to be Beyoncé’s time, with her much-anticipated country album out [just] two months ago. And yet, she is nowhere to be seen. The album is slipping and Jay and B aren’t reveling in the spotlight,” an insider tells Page Six.

They continued, “About a month before the [March 29] release, Jay-Z got up at the Grammys and whined that Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year. But now what? Does he think she will win . . . for ‘Cowboy Carter’ with no promotion . . . no appearances and no wooing of the academy?”

The source concluded that while the album includes star-studded features with Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus, the record is still “not the juggernaut everyone thought it would be.”