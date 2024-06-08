 
Blake Shelton, Post Malone perform latest song live for the first time

Blake Shelton and Post Malone collaborated on the latest country song, 'Somebody Pour Me a Drink'

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Post Malone along with Shelton gave a surprise performance after Thomas Rhett’s CMA Fest set in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

According to PEOPLE, on June 6, 2024, the two artists gave the first live performance of their new song, Somebody Pour Me a Drink which seems to be another one of Malone’s country tracks since his shift to the said genre.

The Purple Irises singer and the Rockstar hitmaker did not stop there as they decided to do it again later the same night during a Spotify House gig at Shelton's Broadway bar, Ole Red.

Sunflower and I Had Some Help, the latter of which is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 were both performed by Malone before Shelton joined him.

Shelton stated after their track, "Let's hear it for our new adopted son in country music". The 28-year-old then carried on his performances of other tracks until he had Shelton back on again for his track Ol' Red.

The Grammy nominee also told the 47-year-old as he left the stage, “I'm so honored to be able to call you my friend.”

