King Charles true feelings revealed as Prince William steps in for cancer-stricken father

King Charles backs Prince William as he steps in for cancer-stricken father

King Charles has seemingly extended his complete support to Prince William after the Prince of Wales stepped in for his cancer-stricken father at a historic event.



The future king stepped in for King Charles to lead the commemorative D-Day ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary of the historic landings.

The Prince of Wales touched down at Juno Beach in Normandy, France, Thursday morning where he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

According to reports, normally, the monarch would be expected to attend the poignant events of the day, but as Charles is continuing his cancer treatment, Prince William — and the heir to the throne — deputized for him.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, the Kensington Palace shared photos and a video of Prince William saying “80 years ago Canadian forces played a crucial role in the Allied invasion of Normandy at Juno Beach.

“Today, and every day, we remember your bravery on D-Day #dday80.”

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and royal family, extended fully support to Prince William for leading the D-Day ceremony by pressing the heart button on Instagram post and re-sharing his Twitter post.