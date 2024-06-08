 
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince William witnesses disruption at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding

Piers Morgan said, “Harassing people at their wedding, scaring the young bridesmaids… you’re despicable, cowardly scum”

June 08, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views after Prince William witnessed disruption at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding on Friday.

The Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters attempted to interrupt the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster following their wedding at Chester Cathedral.

The future king Prince William, who was the groom's usher, is understood to have witnessed the disruption.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the JSO shared a video of their protest saying “BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL DISRUPT DUKE OF WESTMINSTER'S WEDDING

“Hugh Grosvenor: inherits £10 billion.

“Young people: inherit societal collapse.”

Reacting to JSO tweet, Piers Morgan said, “Harassing people at their wedding, scaring the young bridesmaids… you’re despicable, cowardly scum.”


