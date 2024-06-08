 
PAK vs IND: Imad Wasim recuperates ahead of high-voltage clash with India

"Imad Wasim will be available for the match against India,” Gary Kirsten confirms

By
Faizan Lakhani

June 08, 2024

NEW YORK: In a major development on the eve of Pakistan-India clash, national team’s head coach Gary Kirsten confirmed on Saturday that all-rounder Imad Wasim is fit and will play in the highly anticipated match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.

Imad has been staying on the sidelines since the T20I series against England which was played last month but he is set to feature against the arch-rivals.

"Imad Wasim will be available for the match against India,” Kirsten confirmed in a presser today. “We will make a comeback in tomorrow’s match hopefully.

“I don’t like to dwell on the past, we will forget the previous loss [against US] and focus on the match [against India] and play excellent cricket,” Kirsten added.

Kirsten then stated that the situation in T20 cricket changes very quickly and the team will have to fasten their decision-making process. He also confirmed that the playing XI has not been decided yet as they are still looking at a few players’ fitness.

“Things change quickly in T20s, we have to move the decision-making,” Kirsten said. “Nobody gets an advantage if a team plays two or four more games here.

“We are looking at the fitness of a couple of players so the playing XI has not been decided yet. The players know about [the game of] one another, we will have to play our best game according to the conditions.”

Pakistan lost to the United States in their T20 World Cup opener after a thrilling Super Over as they struggled greatly with the bat.

Mohammad Amir took the ball in the Super Over and the USA concluded their innings 18-1 in reply, the Men in Green could only score 13-1 and ended up losing the match by five runs.

The loss has put Pakistan at crossroads and the game against India is of significant importance as a loss in New York tomorrow would greatly put their chances of qualifying for Super Eight in danger.

