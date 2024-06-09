 
PAK vs IND: Match suspended as rain returns at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Teams go back into the pavillion as it starts pouring after just one over into high-octane match already facing delays

By
Sports Desk

June 09, 2024

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) bowls during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 9, 2024. — AFP

NEW YORK: India were put to bat first as Pakistan won the toss and chose to field against the archrivals in the most-anticipated match at the T20 World Cup 2024. 

Cricket's biggest encounter began at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York after multiple rain delays. 

Just a single over had been bowled when the match was suspended as the rain returned to New York.

The match between the two countries is one of the most watched events globally with both teams reignite their rivalry. 

The Men in Green, led by skipper Babar Azam, desperately need a win against India after the shocking loss against the United States in their first match of the mega tournament.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India will have one foot in the Super 8 if they win against the Green Shirts since they have already defeated Ireland in their opening match.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.

The only T20I Pakistan has won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when Babar-led side played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

More to follow...

