PAK vs IND: Pakistan make history as India all-out for 119

India and Pakistan match played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9, 2024 in New York. — AFP

For the first time in the history of T20 International, the Indian team lost all wickets against Pakistan in the T20 clash played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Previously, India lost 9 wickets and 7 wickets twice in separate clashes against Pakistan.



119 is India's lowest score against Pakistan in the T20 International, while their previous lowest score was 133 runs for 9 wickets in 2012.

India set a 120-run target for Pakistan in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Pakistani bowlers dominated the Indian batters completely and didn’t give them much room to shine in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.



The entire Indian team was out for 119 runs and this was the first time in T20I cricket that Pakistan took all 10 wickets against India.

Pakistan started the match brilliantly as Naseem Shah managed to remove Virat Kohli in his first over for just four runs. The Green Shirts didn’t stop as just in the next over, Shaheen Afridi got the wicket of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Axar Patel came in to bat at number four over Suryakumar Yadav to avoid a collapse. However, he too was removed by Naseem in the eighth over.

India looked in good touch with Rishabh Pant and Yadav combining but the latter was removed by Haris Rauf and that was the wicket that started the Indian collapse.

Soon after Suryakumar’s wicket, India lost wickets in quick succession as Amir removed Pant (42 off 31) and Ravindra Jadeja on two balls in the 15th over.

Rauf did the remaining damage and the entire Indian team was soon all out for just 119 runs in 19 overs.

For Pakistan, Naseem and Haris starred with the ball taking three wickets each. Amir got two while Shaheen Afridi picked one.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c) Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.