Taylor Swift shows the height of commitment for fans safety

Taylor Swift threatened to stop the concert if fans in trouble in the concert were not helped

June 10, 2024

At her recent show in Edinburgh, Taylor Swift saw a few fans in need of help so she stopped the concert and demanded the security to help them or else she would not perform.

In fan-recorded footage, the Carolina hitmaker was ready to sing her track Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve and in that moment she saw some of her fans needed assistance.

Taylor in the microphone pointed the security toward them and even threatened to not perform until they were accommodated, according to TMZ.

This level of attention was pretty common in the Grammy winner’s concerts as she had previously directed the staff to aid concertgoers.

Earlier, the 34-year-old expressed shock after a fan in her South American leg of the Eras Tour died due to extreme heat.

"I can't even tell you how devastated I am after this," she wrote, "I am writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to extreme temperatures in Rio."

