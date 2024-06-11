 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson stays loyal to ‘disgraced' Prince Andrew despite Royal pressure

Sarah Ferguson supports ex-husband Prince Andrew amid rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Sarah Ferguson stays loyal to ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew despite Royal pressure

Sarah Ferguson is standing by her ex-husband Prince Andrew amid his ongoing feud with King Charles over the Royal lodge.

A source close to Fergie told Daily Beast, that even though she supports Charles, she is "fiercely loyal" to the Duke of York and refuses to encourage him to move out of the 30-room estate.

They said the Duchess of York is "refusing to sell out her family" despite mounting pressure, adding, "Sarah has never sought to rock the boat.”

"She has said very publicly that she is grateful to have been brought back into the family by the late Queen and she is of course very grateful that has carried on under Charles.

"That’s a different thing to selling out her family,” they added, “She is fiercely loyal to Andrew.”

Sharing two cents on the matter, a pal of Andrew said that he “does not have a huge amount in his life any more, the house is one of the few things keeping him going.”

"The idea that he is going to throw that away along with his children’s inheritance is just absurd. The place is perfectly well maintained and the notion that Andrew is in dire financial straits is not remotely accurate.

"He still has the support of plenty of friends and has plenty of business interests.”

Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'
Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy
Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla
Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'
Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'
Kate Middleton refuses to 'feed fodder' to scandal mongers amid cancer
Kate Middleton refuses to 'feed fodder' to scandal mongers amid cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles video
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is
Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is