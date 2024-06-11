Sarah Ferguson stays loyal to ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew despite Royal pressure

Sarah Ferguson is standing by her ex-husband Prince Andrew amid his ongoing feud with King Charles over the Royal lodge.



A source close to Fergie told Daily Beast, that even though she supports Charles, she is "fiercely loyal" to the Duke of York and refuses to encourage him to move out of the 30-room estate.

They said the Duchess of York is "refusing to sell out her family" despite mounting pressure, adding, "Sarah has never sought to rock the boat.”

"She has said very publicly that she is grateful to have been brought back into the family by the late Queen and she is of course very grateful that has carried on under Charles.

"That’s a different thing to selling out her family,” they added, “She is fiercely loyal to Andrew.”

Sharing two cents on the matter, a pal of Andrew said that he “does not have a huge amount in his life any more, the house is one of the few things keeping him going.”

"The idea that he is going to throw that away along with his children’s inheritance is just absurd. The place is perfectly well maintained and the notion that Andrew is in dire financial straits is not remotely accurate.

"He still has the support of plenty of friends and has plenty of business interests.”