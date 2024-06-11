Donald Trump completes crucial step ahead of hush money sentencing

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters upon arrival for his campaign rally at Sunset Park on June 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — AFP

Ahead of sentencing in July after conviction in hush money case, former US president Donald Trump is done away with a mandatory interview with the probation officer on Monday, according to The Hill report.

The interview was conducted under routine as per the law which will assist Judge Juan Merchan in deciding the sentence of the 77-year-old convicted felon on July 11.

The sentencing date was named just days before the Republican National Convention would formally announce Donald Trump as the presidential nominee for the party.

The outlet citing sources reported that the virtual interview was uneventful and lasted less than thirty minutes from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The President and his team will continue to fight the lawless Manhattan DA Witch Hunt, along with the other Crooked Joe Biden-directed Hoaxes," the report added.

It further revealed that New York City Department of Probation Commissioner Juanita Holmes was present in the virtual meeting, along with the department’s counsel and officer designated to Trump’s case.

According to CNN, former president’s attorney Todd Blanche was also present.

In such meetings, the defendants are asked about their convictions and some of the related information however, they are not conditioned to cooperate.

Nevertheless, opting not to participate could send negative signals to Judge Merchan who could sentence as per the discretion.