Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton, Prince William's sweet video

Prince William made a surprise trip to Cardiff to celebrate the seaweed industry as Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment.



The future king made the trip by train, with Kensington Palace releasing photos and video of the royal making the journey on social media.

Later, the palace also released a sweet throwback video of Kate and William from their previous visit to the area in September last year.

In the video, Kate Middleton is seen all smiling as she supports Prince William.



Commenting on it, Prince William said, “Great to visit and meet the team last September.”

Meanwhile, Prince William says, “Seaweed is an abundant resource and a potential solution to some of the biggest environmental problems felt across the World – from plastic pollution to climate change - and with so much already happening in Wales, what better place to 'sea' more today!”