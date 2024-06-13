Lionel Messi hints he may be retiring very soon

Argentina forward Lionel Messi stands on the sideline before the game against Ecuador at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, US on June 9, 2024. — Reuters

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi recently hinted at bidding farewell to the football world sooner than fans may have thought.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN Argentina, Messi, 36, talked candidly about his worries and ideas regarding life after football — a sport towards which he has dedicated his entire life, Marca reported.

During the interview, the Argentine football legend acknowledged approaching the end of his illustrious career on the football field, revealing the fear that he may not be ready for it.



"I'm not prepared to leave football," Messi told ESPN Argentina. "I did this all my life, I enjoy the trainings, the games. The fear that everything is going to be over, it's always there."



He also named the club that he thinks will see the final moments of Messi in action.

"I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club."



Messi's contract with Inter Miami will expire at the end of 2025, potentially marking the end of an extraordinary career that has seen him achieve every major accolade in the sport.

As one of the world's top players, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has achieved several Champions League trophies, league titles in Spain and France, and a Copa America and World Cup victory for Argentina.

He has also bagged numerous Ballon d'Or awards recognising him as the best player in the world.

Messi's remarks bring to light the emotional and psychological struggles that even the best players in the world have to face as they near the end of their career.