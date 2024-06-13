 
Geo News

Lionel Messi hints he may be retiring very soon

Inter Miami star's football career may be closer to end as he reveals the last club he will play for

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Argentina forward Lionel Messi stands on the sideline before the game against Ecuador at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, US on  June 9, 2024. — Reuters

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi recently hinted at bidding farewell to the football world sooner than fans may have thought.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN Argentina, Messi, 36, talked candidly about his worries and ideas regarding life after football — a sport towards which he has dedicated his entire life, Marca reported.

During the interview, the Argentine football legend acknowledged approaching the end of his illustrious career on the football field, revealing the fear that he may not be ready for it.

"I'm not prepared to leave football," Messi told ESPN Argentina. "I did this all my life, I enjoy the trainings, the games. The fear that everything is going to be over, it's always there."

He also named the club that he thinks will see the final moments of Messi in action. 

"I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club."

Messi's contract with Inter Miami will expire at the end of 2025, potentially marking the end of an extraordinary career that has seen him achieve every major accolade in the sport.

As one of the world's top players, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has achieved several Champions League trophies, league titles in Spain and France, and a Copa America and World Cup victory for Argentina.

He has also bagged numerous Ballon d'Or awards recognising him as the best player in the world.

Messi's remarks bring to light the emotional and psychological struggles that even the best players in the world have to face as they near the end of their career.

PCB chief softens tone after ‘major surgery' remarks, asks nation to support team
PCB chief softens tone after ‘major surgery' remarks, asks nation to support team
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies secure 13-run victory against New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies secure 13-run victory against New Zealand
Former player reveals bigger footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo
Former player reveals bigger footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo
T20 World Cup 2024: India enter Super Eight phase after defeating US
T20 World Cup 2024: India enter Super Eight phase after defeating US
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under 'Football 4 Hope' initiative
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under 'Football 4 Hope' initiative
Rizwan equals this Indian cricketer's T20I record after triumph over Canada
Rizwan equals this Indian cricketer's T20I record after triumph over Canada
Portugal qualify for Euro 2024 as Ronaldo's double helps outclass Ireland
Portugal qualify for Euro 2024 as Ronaldo's double helps outclass Ireland
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia humble Namibia to qualify for Super 8
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia humble Namibia to qualify for Super 8
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Nepal match abandoned as rain starts again
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Nepal match abandoned as rain starts again
FIFA Qualifiers: Tajikistan cruise to victory after crushing Pakistan by 3-0
FIFA Qualifiers: Tajikistan cruise to victory after crushing Pakistan by 3-0
PAK vs CAN: Pakistan claim maiden victory in T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada
PAK vs CAN: Pakistan claim maiden victory in T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada
T20 World Cup 2024: Canadian captain looks forward to put pressure on Pakistan squad
T20 World Cup 2024: Canadian captain looks forward to put pressure on Pakistan squad