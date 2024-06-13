T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam to continue as white-ball captain'

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024. — AFP

Despite somewhat below-par performance by the Pakistan team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to continue with Babar Azam as the national side's white-ball skipper after the mega event as well, sources told Geo News on Thursday.



Although the board will be retaining Babar as captain, it is expected that some changes will be made in the team owing to its poor performance in the tournament.

The Men in Green have suffered two losses in the World Cup so far including the one against the United States and arch-rivals India on June 9.



The team also struggled in their match against Canada as well on June 11 and were only able to chase down the 107-run target in 17.3 overs.

They now stare at the risk of an early exit from the tournament as their progress into the Super 8 stage depends on the outcome of others teams' matches.

The PCB's decision to move forward with the same white-ball captain comes after Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, while speaking to the Geo News, stepped back from his strong stance, urging the nation to support the cricket team during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

"The consultation is ongoing and it is not appropriate to discuss [the matter] further at this juncture," Naqvi said in an exclusive conversation with Geo News outside the Parliament House on Wednesday.



Earlier this week, Naqvi had expressed disappointment in the Pakistan team after their loss against India.

He maintained that the team's poor performance indicated that it required a "major surgery".

"It seemed that a minor surgery would work but after this bad performance, I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul," he said.