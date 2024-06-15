T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal choose to bowl first against South Africa

South African skipper Aiden Markram (left) and Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel (right) seen in this collage.— AFP/file

Nepal won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in their third league game of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Nepal are already eliminated while South Africa have qualified for Super 8 stage.

The Proteas are unbeaten in the tournament so far as they have won all three of their games. They have defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Netherlands in their initial three encounters.

Meanwhile, Nepal are looking for their first win as they lost their game to Netherlands and their second game against Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain.

Lineups

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (in for Sagar Dhakal), Abinash Bohara.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi (in for Keshav Maharaj).