Prince Harry 'regrets' missing out on Trooping the Color

King Charles will be celebrating his official birthday without Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Prince Harry 'regrets' missing out on Trooping the Color

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again been left out from a key event of the Royal family.

Despite King Charles’ birthday in November, he will celebrate his “official birthday” on Trooping the Color today.

King Charles will commemorate the birthday as he will step out in a carriage for the event with senior members of the Royal Family in attendance, including his eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The only one who will be missing out on the festivities will be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes didn’t get an invite for the event after they stepped down as senior royal officials in 2020 and moved to California, USA.

Speaking of their estrangement, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams tells Mirror, “This years Trooping the Colour which commemorates the King’s Birthday will be memorable as King Charles will be in a carriage as he courageously battles cancer. Harry and Meghan have not been invited. This is no surprise."

“You could argue they would not have accepted and also would not have expected an invitation as the royal rift is so deep. It has to be all about them if they accepted," he emphasized.

Richard concluded, "Harry would not be human if he did not have some regrets when he sees what he is missing, as he surely must. It is surely time he wore his Coronation Medal too."

