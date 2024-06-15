'Umar Akmal's stats way ahead of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups,' claims Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal gesture at a stadium. Virat Kohli (right) leaves from a bus. — AFP/ICC/File

Kamran Akmal, a former Pakistan team wicketkeeper batter, made a claim about his brother Umar Akmal and Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup stats following Babar Azam’s side getting knocked out of the tournament.



After the match between the United States and Ireland in Florida was called off due to rain and both teams were awarded one point each, Pakistan squad was eliminated from the T20 World Cup.

Kamran argued while talking on a local media channel that Umar has a better strike rate and average than Kohli in the T20 World Cup according to the stats he received.

“I received the stats yesterday, I am talking about Umar [Akmal], In World T20s, Umar has got better stats than Virat Kohli,” Kamran said, adding: “He [Umar] is not even close to Virat Kohli when it comes to performances and aura but has got better strike rate, highest score than Kohli in the T20 World Cups.”

If any player from Pakistan’s current T20 World Cup squad had the same stats as Umar then the PR agencies would have turned social media into a mess, he then added.

“And since we don’t have PR companies we don’t share our stats and performances on social media. Imagine if these stats would have been in the name of any of these 15 players, There must have been a storm by now. I won’t be surprised if they would have taunted Virat Kohli,” Kamran added.

It is to note that Pakistan lost to the United States and India in their first two matches of the T20 World Cup which made their path to the Super 8 difficult. The squad needed the Irish to beat the US apart from winning their remaining matches against Canada and Ireland.

However, since the match between the US and Ireland in Florida was called off due to rain, Pakistan were eliminated from the tournament.