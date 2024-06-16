 
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?

Prince William also wished King Charles a “Happy Father’s Day”

June 16, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have seemingly made social media debut on Father’s Day.

The royal kids posted their first public message on social media for Father’s Day with a photo of them with Prince William.

The photo was taken by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton in Norfolk last month.

Prince George, the second in line to throne, his sister Princess Charlotte and Louis shared the photo with caption, “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day: G, C & L” followed by a heart emoticon.

The photo has garnered thousands of views within no time.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Prince William: Son, Father, Statesman, King.”

Another fan said, “Beautiful photograph, love that Kate loved photography.”

Earlier, Prince William also won the heart of his father King Charles by wishing the monarch “Happy Father’s Day.”

