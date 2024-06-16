Chahat Fateh Ali Khan wants to replace Mohsin Naqvi as PCB chief to win matches

Viral singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan (left) and Interior Minister and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi seen in this collage of undated pictures. — Instagram/chahat_fateh_ali_khan/PCB/File

LONDON: Pakistan's viral internet celebrity and singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan wants to replace Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, in order to make the national team win matches.

The Babar Azam-led Men in Green are under severe criticism following their exit from the ICC T20 World Cup, and there is a lot of talk about the country's cricket authorities as well.

In an interview with Geo News, Chahat, who is a former first-class cricketer, said that he is ready to become the PCB chief as he has "the experience" and "the plan".

In his first interview with Geo News after returning to the United Kingdom from Pakistan where he went viral for his song Bado Badi, Chahat shared his views on the national team's disappointing performance and asked the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to consider stepping aside to make way for him.

He addressed a press conference here with director and producer Faraz Ahmed to promote the social media film 'Sabaq', which is his acting debut as a lead. The film was released on Chahat's YouTube channel on Eid ul Adha.

The singer suggested that the PCB requires an experienced cricketer as its chairman and expressed his interest in taking on the role if given the opportunity.



Not many people are aware that Chahat has actually helped in launching the careers of cricket greats such as Waqar Younus, Mushtaq Ahmed, Saeed Anwar and Aqib Javed.

The former cricketer "accommodated" Younus at his flat in East London for nearly three months around three decades ago and inducted Javed into his team in Sheikhupura, where Chahat was the team head.

The singer, whose real name is Kashif Rana, played two first-class matches, before moving to the UK, where he played club cricket for 12 years. He came to the UK on a cricket sports visa in the early 90s.

"I am ready to get the PCB and the cricket team on the right track. If appointed chairman, I would personally oversee player performances and coaching four days a week. I will focus on discipline and will not tolerate any interference," Khan stated.

He emphasised that he would appoint one coach for the national team and personally ensure the quality of coaching.

When asked if he would like to replace current chairman Naqvi, Khan clarified: "I am not criticising Naqvi. I just want him to consider my offer. As he is also the interior minister with significant responsibilities, I believe he should delegate the PCB chairmanship to me. This is no disrespect to Mohsin Naqvi but it's not for him."

Chahat said Younus stayed with him when he was in the UK for the Surrey trial, and so did Anwar and Mushtaq. He said he recently met Mushtaq but Younus has never been in touch again with him.

“I understand he’s busy and that’s fine.”

He also hit out at his Bado Badi song model Wajdan Rao, saying that she’s making false statements about him to gain fame.

In a display of humour, Chahat also mimicked Wajdan crying while accusing him, and then responded to the accusations made by the model.

“I gave her a chance in the six songs, no one knew her before my songs. I gave her work in six songs in the last 2.5 years and now she’s crying that I will not work with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. I didn’t know what had happened when my friend informed me that she had been giving interviews against me.

"I called her and asked the reason, and she said, ‘I was doing this just for the views’, upon which I said, you are already very famous now, you don’t need to do such cheap stunts after getting famous," Chahat added.

He said that he didn’t have any contract with her, except for a monetary exchange of five thousand which he gives to all his models.

"I also arranged a dinner, and after that, I gave her a drop at her house through a rickshaw ride," Chahat added.

Further, replying to Wajdan's accusation that she feels threatened by him, the singer said that he’s harmless and has never "even killed a housefly" in his life.

He also advised Wajdan to cash the fame positively and work in the media industry.

“I ask her to work hard instead of shedding tears to gain followers. She told me she is doing this for fame, in my name," he said.

Chahat appealed to his fans to watch his debut film "Sabaq" on his YouTube channel. Directed by Faraz, "Sabaq" delves into the themes of classical singing, crimes, love and the world of social media influencers.

On the occasion, Faraz said: “Chahat is a great entertainer and a huge talent. This film is a tribute to his talent and this launches him formally as an actor. His singing has won praise and laughter but his acting debut casts him in a different light. He is a brilliant actor and a pro.”