Darius Rucker believes Beyoncé does huge service to country music

Darius Rucker gushes over Beyoncé latest hit album

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter was a huge hit, and the country musician Darius Rucker confirmed this feat.



Appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the Wagon Wheel singer hailed the Grammy winner for shaking up the genre he was involved in.

"I can't express enough how big what she did was because she brought so many eyes to the genre," he continued.

"You know, one of the things I love about what Beyoncé did is when I started making country music and having hits, I'd have African American women and men come up to me and go ', I love country music, it's just I could never say it.'"

Tipping his hat to Beyoncé's crowd-pulling power, Darius said, "And she brought, I think, even more eyes to the genre and more people looking at it and more Black people going 'Alright man, I like country music.'"

He noted, "I always say I want country music to look more like America, and I think she did a lot to make it go that way."