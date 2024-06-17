 
Geo News

Darius Rucker believes Beyoncé does huge service to country music

Darius Rucker hails Beyoncé for boosting the country music genre as he gushes over her latest album

By
Web Desk

June 17, 2024

Darius Rucker gushes over Beyoncé latest hit album

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter was a huge hit, and the country musician Darius Rucker confirmed this feat.

Appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the Wagon Wheel singer hailed the Grammy winner for shaking up the genre he was involved in.

"I can't express enough how big what she did was because she brought so many eyes to the genre," he continued.

"You know, one of the things I love about what Beyoncé did is when I started making country music and having hits, I'd have African American women and men come up to me and go ', I love country music, it's just I could never say it.'"

Tipping his hat to Beyoncé's crowd-pulling power, Darius said, "And she brought, I think, even more eyes to the genre and more people looking at it and more Black people going 'Alright man, I like country music.'"

He noted, "I always say I want country music to look more like America, and I think she did a lot to make it go that way."

Tony Awards 2024: Complete winners list
Tony Awards 2024: Complete winners list
'Empire State of Mind' reaches to mind-boggling numbers
'Empire State of Mind' reaches to mind-boggling numbers
Celine Dion's doctor urges more research on SPS
Celine Dion's doctor urges more research on SPS
Brooklyn Beckham reveals the hobby he wants to pass down to his children
Brooklyn Beckham reveals the hobby he wants to pass down to his children
King Charles' jealousy with Prince Andrew laid bare
King Charles' jealousy with Prince Andrew laid bare
Lily Allen makes shock admission about 'dishonesty' in new project
Lily Allen makes shock admission about 'dishonesty' in new project
Luke Wilson makes 'interesting' confession about Reese Witherspoon
Luke Wilson makes 'interesting' confession about Reese Witherspoon
Sir Paul McCartney's daughter honors dad on Father's Day
Sir Paul McCartney's daughter honors dad on Father's Day
Prince Harry exasperated as Prince William refuses to pick up his phone
Prince Harry exasperated as Prince William refuses to pick up his phone
Meghan Markle launch of 'dog biscuits' on King birthday raises eyebrows
Meghan Markle launch of 'dog biscuits' on King birthday raises eyebrows
King Charles ‘disappointed' about losing THIS tradition
King Charles ‘disappointed' about losing THIS tradition
King Charles' monarchy blasted over child labour associations
King Charles' monarchy blasted over child labour associations