PCB 'allowed' Mohammed Amir to travel with personal trainer to US, Ireland, UK

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir at a training camp in the image shared on his Instagram account on April 18, 2024. —Instagram/@official.mamir

Despite the availability of a foreign trainer for the national side, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir preferred to travel with his personal trainer to the United States during the T20 World Cup 2024, sources told Geo News on Friday.

The sources said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management permitted Amir to bring his personal trainer, whose expenditures were paid by the pacer himself.

However, the cricket body made the required arrangements in this regard, they said.

The bowler did not take the trainer to just the US, but also during the Ireland and England tours as well.

The sources said this while sharing several reasons behind Pakistan's poor performance as a team in the 20-team tournament which led to their early exit.

Amir conceded 18 runs in the Super Over of one of the biggest upsets of the mega event, following which Pakistan’s chances for advancing into the Super 8 stage were drastically cut.

Minnows US, who were playing the T20 World Cup for the first time, defeated Pakistan by restricting the former champions to 13 runs in the final over. The debutants cruised into the Super 8 stage from Group A along with India.

“Surprisingly, Amir, who returned to the team after retirement, did not hold training with the team, rather he held separate sessions with his personal trainer,” the sources said.

Another reason for the team members’ distraction has been attributed to their travelling with family members during the tour.

Apart from players and support staff, a group of 26-28 people comprising the cricketers’ wives and family members travelled along with the team during the mega event.

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz were accompanied by their wives and children, while skipper Babar Azam’s parents and brother toured the US with the Men in Green. Haris Rauf, on the other hand, travelled with his spouse.

The team players and their family members reportedly held parties and gatherings after matches.