 
Geo News

Selena Gomez reveals what she 'has never done before in her career'

Selena Gomez reportedly loved exploring a different style of singing in musical movie Emilia Pérez

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Selena Gomez reveals what she 'has never done before in her career'

Selena Gomez recently opened up about an experience which contributed to her growth as a songstress. 

The girlfriend of Benny Blanco recently sat down for a confessional with Variety and discussed her work in the Spanish crime comedy flick, Emilia Pérez

During this chat, Selena weighed in on working with Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Édgar Ramírez. 

"Working with people like Zoe, Karla and Jacques is a privilege, and I believe hard work pays off,” she began and referred to her Cannes Best Actress earn. 

Gushing over the movie’s songwriter, she added, "Working with (French singer) Camille, her husband, and their whole family, including their little daughter, was fun. I enjoyed myself and explored a style of singing I had never done before

She then shared that the music of this movie was quite different from her usual genre. 

"I loved it. The music wasn't what I was used to; it felt grand, open, and big, which was new for me." 

"It's nice to have guidance from others who would be amazing to work with, whether in writing or production,” the Lose You to Love me crooner remarked in conclusion of this topic.

Jennifer Hudson on finding out about her 27 siblings
Jennifer Hudson on finding out about her 27 siblings
Prince Harry issued strong warning about second memoir
Prince Harry issued strong warning about second memoir
Prince William prepares Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to become next ‘spares'
Prince William prepares Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to become next ‘spares'
Kate Middleton cancer type: Doctor shares new shocking details
Kate Middleton cancer type: Doctor shares new shocking details
Prince Harry digging a hole to his own peril with a shocking business move
Prince Harry digging a hole to his own peril with a shocking business move
Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to snub David Beckham
Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to snub David Beckham
King Charles honours Prince William on his 42nd birthday
King Charles honours Prince William on his 42nd birthday
Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's birthday with rare snap amid cancer
Kate Middleton celebrates Prince William's birthday with rare snap amid cancer
Prince Andrew's plans for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid rift with King Charles laid bare
Prince Andrew's plans for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid rift with King Charles laid bare
King Charles snubs Meghan Markle in his reunion plans with Prince Harry
King Charles snubs Meghan Markle in his reunion plans with Prince Harry
Beyonce makes rare comment on 'extraordinary' success of Cowboy Carter
Beyonce makes rare comment on 'extraordinary' success of Cowboy Carter
Justin Timberlake down in the dumps after DWI arrest
Justin Timberlake down in the dumps after DWI arrest