Selena Gomez reveals what she 'has never done before in her career'

Selena Gomez recently opened up about an experience which contributed to her growth as a songstress.

The girlfriend of Benny Blanco recently sat down for a confessional with Variety and discussed her work in the Spanish crime comedy flick, Emilia Pérez.

During this chat, Selena weighed in on working with Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Édgar Ramírez.

"Working with people like Zoe, Karla and Jacques is a privilege, and I believe hard work pays off,” she began and referred to her Cannes Best Actress earn.

Gushing over the movie’s songwriter, she added, "Working with (French singer) Camille, her husband, and their whole family, including their little daughter, was fun. I enjoyed myself and explored a style of singing I had never done before

She then shared that the music of this movie was quite different from her usual genre.

"I loved it. The music wasn't what I was used to; it felt grand, open, and big, which was new for me."

"It's nice to have guidance from others who would be amazing to work with, whether in writing or production,” the Lose You to Love me crooner remarked in conclusion of this topic.